4 September 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Snowe Is No Threat to Me' - Tyler Asserts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momoh Siryon

The former Speaker of the House of Representative J. Alex Tyler says the presence of Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe in Bomi County will not be a threat to him as a son of the county.

"I don't see him as a threat. The noise in Monrovia is different from what is happening here. Snowe cannot be a threat to me in Bomi, he knows it. I am going to be campaigning for the CDC in Bomi. There are places I can go where Snowe can't go", he said.

The Bomi County Lawmaker disclosed that he has decided not to contest in the pending elections but will stay at the back to groom the next breed of representatives who will take the mantle of authority from them.

Speaking to journalist at his residence in Tubmanburg Bomi County, Representative Tyler disclosed that the rumors that Bomi County is a stronghold of the Unity Party are all fallacies as in 2005, Unity Party did not win a single seat from the district, and they only won in 2011 when they were on board.

Liberia

How Lack of Knowledge of Our Soils Hamper Agriculture Productivity in Liberia

The soil is a farmer's silent partner and the basis of farming. It is the basic resource of the agricultural development… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Capitol Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.