Liberia: 'Snowe Is No Threat to Me' - Tyler Asserts

The former Speaker of the House of Representative J. Alex Tyler says the presence of Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe in Bomi County will not be a threat to him as a son of the county.

"I don't see him as a threat. The noise in Monrovia is different from what is happening here. Snowe cannot be a threat to me in Bomi, he knows it. I am going to be campaigning for the CDC in Bomi. There are places I can go where Snowe can't go", he said.

The Bomi County Lawmaker disclosed that he has decided not to contest in the pending elections but will stay at the back to groom the next breed of representatives who will take the mantle of authority from them.

Speaking to journalist at his residence in Tubmanburg Bomi County, Representative Tyler disclosed that the rumors that Bomi County is a stronghold of the Unity Party are all fallacies as in 2005, Unity Party did not win a single seat from the district, and they only won in 2011 when they were on board.