Sierra Leone: 11 Year Old Liberian Philanthropist Visits Sierra Leone Over Mudslide

Eleven year-old Liberian, holder of 2017 Princess Diana Award little Isreala J.S Tarway, has arrived in Freetown, Sierra Leone for a one week visit through an official invitation by the Sierra Leone Government.

Little Isreala Tarway, owner of the Israel Foundation, is being accompanied by her mother Emilia S.T. Saysay.

Whilst in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Miss. Tarway will pay courtesy calls on His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs.

According to Isreal Foundation Release, the purpose of her visit was to enable Miss Tarway to select two children, who lost their parents from mudslides accident that happened in Freetown on the 14th of August, 2017. She intends sponsoring these children in paying their school fees, because she believes that every child has a right to education.

Being from Liberia, the African country with the highest percentage of children out of school, eleven year-old Isreala Tarway's motto is "Giving Hope to the Hopeless". For the past four years, she has been saving half of her daily lunch money, walking around with her charity box after school in order to give underprivileged children in her Stephen Tolbert community an opportunity to go to school.

Furthermore, she provides tutorials during weekends and shares everything she has such as clothes and food with the children she is helping. The Israela Foundation, set up by her has already raised over $500USD and has successfully placed five underprivileged children in schools.

The Diana Award Holder upholds the values that Princess Diana governed her life by: compassion, kindness and service. The young role models from around the world are honored with this award for selflessly transforming the lives of others. They are going above and beyond in their daily lives to create and sustain positive change.