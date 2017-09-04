Liberia: CDC Morlu Conquers D-10! - Promises to Build D-10's First Public High School, Give Peace Island Legal Status in 1st Yr.

The Coalition For Democratic Change's District-10 Representative Candidate, Mulbah Morlu, on Saturday officially launched his campaign with an impressive crowd showdown being discussed as the biggest for a representative aspirant ever in the district. Thousands of young people flooded the streets, defying heavy downpour for hours.

The launch, which climaxed at the CDC's District office on 'VP Road', was greeted by jubilant supporters seen chanting revolutionary slogans and battle cries. They threw jabs at some of his opponents, saying 'Yekeh killed CDCians in 2005', this was in reference to a CDC 2005 rally that ended with the death of a CDCian allegedly shot by Mr. Kolubah as Police Deputy Director.

Morlu, a veteran civil rights leader who suffered arrests upon arrests for his vocal stance on issues, hailed as the father of non-violent protest in post-conflict Liberia, is up against incumbent Julius Berrian, who was mocked by CDCians at the rally for his support to VP Boakai.

Delivering his platform speech, Morlu said the platform of the coalition is his platform for the district, with specific tailored adjustment to ensure he builds District-10 first Public High school, improve health care institutions in the district, and make sure communities are interconnected with good roads, including Gaye Town, Tweh-Johnsonville, Chugbor, Small Town, Peace Island, etc.

He also assured Peace Islanders that he'll work to grant the community its deserved status in his first year, and will not wait for six years as did Berrian who waited until few months to elections before making attempts. He promised to empower young girls and boys who are forgotten by the system, promising to fight for students, musicians and moviemakers by lobbying the passage of a legislation to protect their rights.

He ended by blaming the incumbent, Hon. Julius Berrian for the current economic hardship, claiming: 'He took bribe as Chairman on Banking/Currency to allow GOL print new bank notes that has caused the rise in the exchange rate and commodities.

Mr. Morlu, who is also the Coalition's Deputy Campaign Manager for Operations, has been on top of every poll to win the coming District race, a survey that will be tested on October 10. The CDC strongman made headlines recently when he said: 'Crucify me if Sen. Weah is not elected President this year'.