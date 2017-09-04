4 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda/Egypt: Cranes to Be Granted Feel of Borg Al Arab Pitch

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Alexandria — Uganda Cranes will get their maiden chance to train on the Borg Al Arab pitch on Monday night ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifying encounter with Egypt 24 hours later.

As per the rules, the travelling team must be granted at least one training session at the venue, particularly on the eve of the game.

Since arriving here on Sunday morning, the Pharaohs haven't given Cranes any more than the rules stipulate.

Coach Moses Basena's side trained at a ground adjacent to the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon.

The 86,000-seater Borg Al Arab stadium is a 30-minute drive from the hotel where Cranes, top with seven points, one better than Egypt, are camped.

The group E leaders, fresh from beating Egypt 1-0 in Kampala last Thursday, only did a morning walk around the hotel on Monday morning.

Thereafter, Basena and former skipper Ibrahim Sekagya, now among the assistants, did one-on-one sessions with individual players.

Sekagya had particular interest in defender Murushid Juuko, a player likened to the former's style. Basena picked up creative midfielder William Kizito Luwagga.

2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

TUESDAY AT 9PM

Egypt v Uganda, LIVE ON SS3

Uganda

Why President Museveni Fired Energy Minister Isabalija

How pride, Kabagambe's ghost, and Chinese investors sealed his fate Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.