Uganda/Egypt: Cranes to Be Granted Feel of Borg Al Arab Pitch

Alexandria — Uganda Cranes will get their maiden chance to train on the Borg Al Arab pitch on Monday night ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifying encounter with Egypt 24 hours later.

As per the rules, the travelling team must be granted at least one training session at the venue, particularly on the eve of the game.

Since arriving here on Sunday morning, the Pharaohs haven't given Cranes any more than the rules stipulate.

Coach Moses Basena's side trained at a ground adjacent to the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon.

The 86,000-seater Borg Al Arab stadium is a 30-minute drive from the hotel where Cranes, top with seven points, one better than Egypt, are camped.

The group E leaders, fresh from beating Egypt 1-0 in Kampala last Thursday, only did a morning walk around the hotel on Monday morning.

Thereafter, Basena and former skipper Ibrahim Sekagya, now among the assistants, did one-on-one sessions with individual players.

Sekagya had particular interest in defender Murushid Juuko, a player likened to the former's style. Basena picked up creative midfielder William Kizito Luwagga.

2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

TUESDAY AT 9PM

Egypt v Uganda, LIVE ON SS3