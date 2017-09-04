4 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections2017 - CNE Repudiates Fraud Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The chairman of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), André da Silva Neto, on Monday categorically repudiated the allegations of fraud made recently by political forces participated in the last August 23 general polls.

The CNE head was reacting to the declaration issued last Sunday by the parties UNITA, FNLA, PRS and the CASA-CE coalition, in which the leaders of these political forces advocate the existence of unconstitutionalities and illegalities in the definitive votes tally carried out by the provincial electoral commissions.

The CNE stance was manifested at a press conference.

Angola

Opposition Unites to Challenge 'Illegal' Election Results

Four Angolan opposition parties have jointly declared that the results of the 23 August election announced by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.