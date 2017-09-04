Luanda — The chairman of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), André da Silva Neto, on Monday categorically repudiated the allegations of fraud made recently by political forces participated in the last August 23 general polls.

The CNE head was reacting to the declaration issued last Sunday by the parties UNITA, FNLA, PRS and the CASA-CE coalition, in which the leaders of these political forces advocate the existence of unconstitutionalities and illegalities in the definitive votes tally carried out by the provincial electoral commissions.

The CNE stance was manifested at a press conference.