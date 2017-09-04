South Africa: SA Scoops Two Awards At FACIM

South Africa has scooped two awards at the Mozambique International Trade Fair, commonly known as FACIM.

South Africa won the Best Pavilion Award, while Kama Industries, a Johannesburg-based company producing audible and visual signalling devices, was voted the Best Exhibitor at FACIM 2017.

Kama Industries was one of the companies showcasing their products and services at the trade fair, as a result of the Department of Trade and Industry's (dti) funding.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário on Saturday.

Receiving the award, the High Commissioner of South Africa in Mozambique, Mandisi Mpahlwa, said the country had worked hard in setting up its pavilion.

"This award talks to South Africa's high regard for Mozambique in general, and FACIM in particular, and the seriousness with which we approached the exhibition.

"All of these are reflected in the number and calibre of companies that we bring here and the effort we make in putting up an aesthetically pleasing pavilion that stands out from the rest through its structure, branding, mix of sectors and calibre of companies," said the High Commissioner.

Mpahlwa said what set the SA pavilion apart from the rest and captured the imagination of the judges were the actual tangible products that were showcased by the 20 companies that the dti assisted to exhibit at the trade fair.

"Most of the pavilions contained very little in terms of the actual products but were dominated by posters of what their companies produce. The products on our stands did not only fascinate the judges, they also attracted a lot of attention and interest from the throngs of people who visited our pavilion."

Product specialist from Kama Industries, Bert Urban, said he felt humbled by the recognition and the reward he received on behalf of his company.

"People who visited my stand were impressed by all the interesting audible and visual signalling devices that we displayed because they literally saw, touched and heard them, much to their fascination. The award will surely give our company more exposure in Mozambique and hopefully this will translate into business, as we are looking at exporting our products to the country," said Urban.

FACIM is an international multi-sectoral trade fair held annually to showcase Mozambique as an attractive destination for trade and investment. Almost 2 000 companies from more than 30 countries are participating in the trade fair.

Mozambique is South Africa's third largest trade partner in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) after Botswana and Namibia. Trade between the two countries increased from R29 billion in 2012 to R43 billion in 2016. There are currently 300 South African companies operating in Mozambique.

The trade fair, which began on 28 August, concluded on Sunday.