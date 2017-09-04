An audit has shown billions of kwacha were spent without supporting documents at the Malawi chancery in Nairobi Kenya and government wants to recover $500 000 (about K360 million) which was "erroneously "paid to a Kenyan law firm.

The Kenyan law firm, Kairu Mbuthia and Kiingati Advocates was engaged to oversee and rehabilitates Malawi government's property in Nairobi at the fee of $500 000.

However, the law firm failed to provide the services despite receiving the payment, the audit reveals.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Isaac Munlo conceded to Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that there was anomaly in the way the ministry procured the service of the Kenyan law firm.

He said Malawi government is taking to court Kairu Mbuthia and Kiingati Advocates and that Attorney General Charles Mhango has instructed another Kenyan law firm to deal with the matter for breach of contracts.

"Firms such as Kairu Mbhutia and Kiingati Associates were fiduciary custodians of Malawi government property who did not discharge their duties as contained in the letter of appointment," said Munlo.

But PAC chairperson Alekeni Menyani said there is need for thorough investigations on the Malawi mission's abuse and trace beneficiaries of the plundered resources and how money exchanged hands.

"There is a lot of unexplained money involved in this report," said Menyani referring to the audit investigation for the accounts of the Government of Malawi for the year ending June 2013.

Menyani said there should be "public inquiry" on the matter and that Malawi Law Society and other stakeholders should be involved to unearth the truth.

The Kenyan fraud allegations come against the background of revelations of plunder at the country's embassy in Ethiopia

President Peter Mutharika's government had recalled its envoys from Kenya, Zambia and Japan, while relocating others.

Two officials from the Malawi's embassy in Ethiopia were recalled after it was alleged that they defrauded government of over $30 000.

The report revealed that the two suspended officials were the deputy ambassador, Doreen Kapanga, and the first secretary of administration, Fletcher Chowe.

Mutharika called for a thorough investigation into the alleged corruption.