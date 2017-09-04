Angola: Kuduro Singer Nacobeta Dead

Luanda — The younger generation Kuduro music singer Nacobeta died on Monday morning in a hospital, in Luanda, victim of an illness, a relative of the artist informed.

The singer had been submitted to two surgical interventions in the throat in the year 2016, since then he had not been able to resume his artistic career.

With a career spanning over ten years, the singer is known for some hit tunes he released in the beginning of his career, which took off as a duet with the currently renowned singer Puto Português.

Some of the hit tunes released in the beginning of his career are "Wakimono", "Bababa" and "Mata Cobra".