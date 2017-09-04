Ghana: Bitland Global Pilots Three-Tier Farm Project

The introduction of an innovative farm project is expected to boost attempts at improving the fortunes of the agricultural sector and make it more attractive to investors.

America-based Bitland Global has introduced Nagrovest, a vanilla farm project to Ghanaians.

Nagrovest is expected to become the very first nursery, training centre and trading hub for vanilla cultivation in the country.

This is the first vanilla farm project to be introduced in Ghana. The company is in the process of securing 100-acres of land that will be transformed for vanilla cultivation.

The initiative would also be opened to potential investors who are interested in investing in one of the most promising agribusinesses in West Africa that hopes to leap into the stock/blockchain market.

With this investment, the farm is estimated to cover approximately 40 hectares of plantations.

After two years of plant growth and in the subsequent 2-10, the farm should reimburse the investor and subsequently earn profits in millions of dollars for a period between 8-10 years.

The official launch of Nagrovest took off last Friday, 1st September, 2017 at Indiana Bloomington, United States of America.

Bitland, the organization that provides services to allow individuals and organizations to survey land and record deeds onto the Bitland Blockchain, is carrying out a pilot project in Kumasi, Ashanti Region and the team is looking to expand their reach further into the African continent.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bitland Global, Mr. Narigamba Mwinsuubo, explained that the general framework for the realization of the project is 10-20 years.

"After the initial investment has been paid back by the farm, the farm will realize its investment project as a self-financing entity. As the organization grows and with your support, we can together make use of arable lands in developing countries and potentially unlock millions of dollars making Africa a healthier economy."

According to him, Bitland Global streamlines and automates the entire land registration process so it provides a better system of record. "We combine automation with blockchain technology. Secured land titles are the first important step towards safe investments in real estate and businesses.

"By being able to deliver these secured land titles and as proof of concept we can now proactively initiate and start-up various lucrative and profitable real estate and arable agricultural investment projects that smart investors (big or small) can choose from," Mr. Mwinsuubo disclosed.

He added that as the organization grows, they look to build infrastructure in developing countries to potentially unlock billions of dollars in untapped property rights.

Bitland has been building the team over the past years through Mr. Mwinsuubo. While the current team is making connections locally in Ghana, the company looks to have their services available globally within a projected period of 5- years.

Bitland Global is an organization that saves lives and create community opportunities by providing land title security and valuation services.

With a combination of remote workers and key partnerships, Bitland is also looking to assist governments in solving land disputes in areas that are currently beyond their reach.