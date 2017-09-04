4 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Ebrima Jawara Bounces Back As DG Agriculture

Ebrima Jawara has been appointed director general of the Department of Agriculture, under the Ministry of Agriculture, with effect from today, 4 September, official sources said.

When contacted, Mr Jawara, son of former President Sir Dawda Jawara, confirmed the story.

Junior Jawara's service was terminated in January 2016 as permanent secretary number 2 of the Ministry of Agriculture and coordinator of the Central Projects Coordinating Unit. He had also been the deputy permanent secretary at agriculture.

He now replaces Falalo Touray, whose contract at the agriculture ministry ended on 2 September 2017.

