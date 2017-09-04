Gambia: WCR Disaster Committee Supports 57 Households

The West Coast Regional Disaster Committee in Brikama recently supported 57 households affected by this year's rainfall with food and non food items at a ceremony held at its Regional head office in Brikama.

The items included 12bags 50kg rice, 17bags of cement and 12 packets of corrugated iron sheets donated by Trust Bank, Guarantee Trust and Mega Bank respectively.

In addition, 70gallons of 5litre cooking oil, 10 bags of sugar and 127 bags of 25kg rice were provided by International Islamic Youth League.

Speaking on the occasion, the Regional Disaster Management Coordinator of WCR, Binta Sey Jadama thanked the National Disaster Management Agency and partners for the rapid response.

She said there are still over 190 households in her region that need assistance as a result of disaster per the flood while challenging Gambians and non Gambians alike to continue their efforts in supporting these victims who are in need.

For his part, the National Assembly Member for Brikama South, Lamin J. Sanneh, said the disaster and flood has been an issue of great concern over the years and government is doing all it could to address the matter.

He cautioned the general public to be mindful of the areas they build their houses and the type of material they use when constructing.

Hon. Sanneh advised the gathering to be working closely with the department of Physical Planning for advice and stressed the need for the beneficiaries to make the best use of the items given to them.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Masanneh Tamba of Kabocorr village, who also lost a 12-year-old boy during the windstorm due to a collapsed structure, thanked the benefactors for the gesture and prayed for all the victims to have the resilience to cope with the unfortunate incident that befell them.