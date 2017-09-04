Gambia: GRA Boss Challenges Senior Managers to Nurture Teamwork

The commissioner general of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has challenged the senior managers of the authority to "always nurture team work spirit for better and effective service delivery".

Yankuba Darboe made this call on Friday at the closing ceremony of a two-day workshop to reorient about 25 senior managers of GRA held at the Senegambia Hotel in Kololi.

"I urge all of you when you go back to your offices, try to share whatever you learned from this workshop with other colleagues," Commissioner General Darboe said.

He reiterated that working together collectively fosters experience and skills sharing and ultimately better service delivery.

"We cannot achieve anything without working together as a team," he said.

As a result of the importance attached to capacity building, the GRA boss said Revenue House will continue to organise orientation trainings for its staff every other six months or less "so that all the staff will be on the same page".

GRA board chairman Mamour Jagne told the training participants to be prepared to work hard and sacrifice but "you have to first of all equip yourself with knowledge as we are in a knowledge-based world".

"I am very happy that this training is conducted and I hope that you have learned a lot," he told the participants: "I challenge you to put it into good use."

Mr Jagne also advised the GRA management to continue with such trainings.