4 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GRA Boss Challenges Senior Managers to Nurture Teamwork

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The commissioner general of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has challenged the senior managers of the authority to "always nurture team work spirit for better and effective service delivery".

Yankuba Darboe made this call on Friday at the closing ceremony of a two-day workshop to reorient about 25 senior managers of GRA held at the Senegambia Hotel in Kololi.

"I urge all of you when you go back to your offices, try to share whatever you learned from this workshop with other colleagues," Commissioner General Darboe said.

He reiterated that working together collectively fosters experience and skills sharing and ultimately better service delivery.

"We cannot achieve anything without working together as a team," he said.

As a result of the importance attached to capacity building, the GRA boss said Revenue House will continue to organise orientation trainings for its staff every other six months or less "so that all the staff will be on the same page".

GRA board chairman Mamour Jagne told the training participants to be prepared to work hard and sacrifice but "you have to first of all equip yourself with knowledge as we are in a knowledge-based world".

"I am very happy that this training is conducted and I hope that you have learned a lot," he told the participants: "I challenge you to put it into good use."

Mr Jagne also advised the GRA management to continue with such trainings.

Gambia

For the Records - Ecomansa Research Trip to Mauritania 'Successful'

The research trip undertaken by the University of The Gambia Economic and Management Students' Association (ECOMANSA) to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.