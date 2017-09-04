Cameroon: MTN Elite Football Championship - Three Clubs Benefit Three Points Each

Canon Yaounde, Botafogo FC and Panthere of Nde were accorded extra points from the by the Professional Football League of Cameroon recently.

The Disciplinary and Homologation Committee of the Professional Football League of Cameroon (LPFC) have granted three points to three clubs in the MTN Elite One and MTN Elite Two championships. Acting by the match counting for the 27th playing day of MTN Elite One championship that pitched Canon Yaounde against champions of Cameroon, UMS of Loum, the LPFC passed a ruling in favour of Canon Yaounde following a petition by Canon on the identity of a player, Djombisse Hugues. According to the petition, UMS Loum fielded a player, Hugues Djombisse, who faked his identity. Following the decision, Canon Yaounde has won the encounter which ended in a 1-1 tie and earned three points as against zero point for UMS of Loum. Hugues Djombisse earned a two year suspension from all football activities in Cameroon. From the three points registered, Canon Yaounde has been able to move a step ahead on the general classification table.

Canon occupied the 17th position with 26 points before the 29th day of play which took place yesterday. Lion Blessé is trailing the table with 25 points. On the other hand, UMS Loum losses three points and drops from the fifth position to the ninth with 37 points. After the match counting for the 26th playing day in the Elite Two championship between Fovu of Baham, Botafogo laid a complaint against Marcelin Christian Ndong Penda of Fovu of Baham who plays with fake identity. According to the petition, Marcelin Christian Ndong has played with Astres Douala for the 2005 and 2006 sports seasons. Still on the 26th playing day, Panthere of Nde wrote a petition against Douala Athletic Club (Dac 2000) of Douala on the false identity of Frank Sissoko Fotso who plays with fake documents. Consequently, the player is suspended for two years, Dac 2000 lost the encounter and Panther of Nde won the match.