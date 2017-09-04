Liberia: UP Official Throws Jabs At CDC

A former Executive of the Congress for Democratic Change now Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has joined the bandwagon of throwing jabs at the party and its Standard-bearer, questioning the logic of the campaign slogan "change for hope" as seen on most CDC billboards.

Politically made by the CDC, Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherriff of Montserrado County, now a member of the Unity Party (UP) Campaign Team, said Liberia is not a 'playground' and such electorates should do away with "I hold say" and T-shirt and posters.

"Everyone is talking about change, but what kind of change are we talking about change for hope or hope for change," she said in an apparent criticism of the CDC.

'Change for Hope' as inscribed on the CDC billboards is one of the criticisms leveled at the party's standard-bearer. Sen. George Weah whom most of the candidates regard as their nightmare because of his crowd-pulling ability.

Doe-Sheriff told a gathering of UP partisans and supporters over the weekend at the official opening of UP District #9 office in New Matadi that election is not a joke, saying the country is at a cross-road to either progress or transgress.

"Therefore Liberians must elect people who understand the body politics of the country," she said. She noted that the young people future will collapse if they are not careful how they go about making wise decisions in these elections.

Senator Doe-Sherriff stated that the 2017 elections is about putting the country and future of Liberian children in the hands of trustworthy people, noting "therefore, citizens particularly young people must be careful how they go about voting in these elections."

The former CDC stalwart who is currently the head of campaign for the Unity Party in Montserrado County wants politicians to put their platforms into debate so as to tell the Liberian populace how they intend to bring about transformation.

She noted that she does not share the view with people preaching against continuity, saying being a standard bearer for three terms is also a form of continuity because the people believe only in one person.