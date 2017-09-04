Liberia: 'No Equal in the Race'

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party

Counting and judging from deluge of contributions made to Liberia its once beleaguered citizens in difficult times and under extremely harsh conditions, Liberty Party flagbearer for race to the Executive Mansion has equated himself as the best of all the candidates put together and rallied Liberians to vote him on the basis of his works and love for the country.

Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine who is making the third attempt for the presidency having flopped twice in 2005 and 2011, also reminded Liberians that he has been in the queue for too long for the presidency, and as such the time has come for him to be elected president.

Though the rest of the candidates are bragging of possessing the qualities of a good leader, legally erudite Cllr. Brumskine said he has no equal in the race.

He spoke at the weekend in Paynesville during the launch of an auxiliary group, 'Liberia for Brumskine' (LIB), a replica of the famous Friends of Brumskine (FOB), a conglomeration of some of Liberia's youthful bright minds who dreamed the Brumskine dream for president in 2005.

"My records and love for the country showed that I have no equal in the race," the LP strongman sounded while also recounting his advocacies during the 'tyrannical regime' of former President Charles Taylor.

"No equal in the race for Cllr. Brumskine. Compare my records with the other candidates. Currently, I was the only person who stood in front of Charles Taylor in 2003 calling for change in the country because I love my country and I love my people."

He resigned the powerfully lucrative position of President Pro Tempore of the Senate during the reign of former President Taylor, a move that put him against Mr. Taylor and also put his life at risk.

Almost all of the presidential candidates in the impending presidential and legislative elections are talking about the same thing, but I am the only candidate who can change the Liberian people need, he said.

Cllr. Brumskine indicated he has lived in the country during difficult periods and he knows the plights of the country and people more than all of the other candidates vying for the highest seat.

The LP's political leader also said some of the candidates who are talking about bringing change cannot spell the word change.

"You cannot bring about change if you cannot spell the word change. One cannot be part of a bad change and talk about change. You should have brought the change in the past twelve years," he added.

"For too long I stood in the line just to liberate the Liberian people," he said, a recollection of the heartbreaking defeats to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2005 and 2011.

Somehow despondent that he is being in the line for long, he is however optimistic of the Liberty Party chances in pending elections, noting "my and the Liberty Party time has come to lead the country by bringing positive changes that are required."

"2005, Liberian people told Ellen go you president. I came to the Liberian people and they told me wait it is not your time. This 2017, that's my time. Liberian people this is your time. The Liberian people asked Joe, you want to be president? Joe said no, I only want to be Vice President to the woman and they told him, you vice president go."

Amidst near-unceasing battle cries, he told the large crowd of exuberant LP partisans, Liberians as well as close confidants of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to disengage the quest of becoming the next president of the country.

"Whoever knows that old man, tell him he must not play with 2017. This 2017 is my time. We not taking no joke. Liberian man not like to stand on line, me I have been standing on line from 2005 to 2011. I think I will let for somebody to come throw me down? This line we taking it straight to the mansion," he vowed.

Heavy celebration and excitement marred his expressions.

However, Secretary General of the Liberia for Brumskine (LIB) James R. Mayson said they decided to support Cllr. Brumskine because he is the best candidate in the race who is positioned to bring change in the country.

Mayson said the platform of the party really takes into consideration the needs of the Liberian people and the standard-bearer is well-prepared to deliver same.

They vowed to work throughout the length and breadth of the country ensuring that the Liberty Party becomes victorious.