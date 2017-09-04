Liberia: UP Support Swells

The proposed Liberia Heritage Party (LHP) and several auxiliary groups in support of Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's presidential bid and ruling Unity Party (UP) Grand Bassa County branch have agreed to work collaboratively for the election of the vice president.

The groups made the commitment to work together following almost a two-hour long meeting held in Dekoiti Village on the outskirt of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Speaking to this paper following the meeting, the organizing chairman of the LHP, Dr. Q. Somah Paygai, said the forum is meant to bring all supporting groups of the vice president's quest to work together as a team.

"We need a team that will work together, because we need coordination in our activities even though we are from different groups. We need to have one set goal and the way we go about it shouldn't be different," stated the proposed party chairman.

"There is a need for us to work together collectively to ensure that Vice President Boakai wins; this is our goal," he stated.

Dr. Paygai, who served as chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC) during the regime of former jailed Liberian President Charles Taylor, vowed to take similar campaign and ideology to other Bassa speaking counties including River Cess and Margibi.

Responding to question why his party chose to support the Vice President among 19 other candidates, Dr. Paygai said the proposed party took the decision because it sees the Vice President as the only candidate who has extraordinary gift of leadership and character to carry the country through.

Dr. Paygai is also the vice presidential candidate on the ticket of the former ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP), who currently served the faith-based African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) as vice president for administration,

According to him, Ambassador Boakai will be a president who refuses to be trapped in the patterns of the past. "He is a leader who sees the world clearly without being cynical.

He is a fighter who cares passionately about the causes he believes in, without demonizing those who hold different views. He is tough-minded, but also has an uncommon capacity to appeal to the better angels of our nature," he added.

For his part, the chairman of the UP in Grand Bassa County, Bill Davis, who also spoke with this paper, lauded Dr. Paygai for planning the meeting and vowed that the local branch of the UP will work collaboratively with the LHP and other collaborating partners.

He said the meeting will further cement the relationship between the UP and other auxiliary groups to have one set goal.

Like Davis, the campaign chairman of the UP in Grand Bassa County, Bennie Johnson, said the meeting was necessary, because it will direct a new path for a way forward.

"The meeting went well and it was actually necessary for us; as members of the UP and our many supporting groups and allies. At the meeting, we all agreed to work together as a team during the campaign period and even beyond," Johnson said.

"It's is good to collaborate and we will work with the Liberia Heritage Party so that our overarching goal, which is getting our standard bearer elected, is met. The Heritage Party has put some good things on the table and I think we can work together," he added.