Photo: Francis Nderitu/The Nation

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati addressing the media on August 2, 2017.

The repeat presidential election will be held on October 17, the electoral agency chairman has said.

In a statement, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati said there will be no fresh nomination.

Mr Chebukati however said only Nasa leader Raila Odinga, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, and their running mates, will participate.

Mr Odinga's running mate is Kalonzo Musyoka while Mr Kenyatta is deputised by Mr William Ruto.

"The commission is revising the operational and procedural requirements for the conduct of the fresh election and will share details with stakeholders sooner than later," he said.

The Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice David Maraga on September 1 declared the poll conducted on August 8 invalid.

"A decision is hereby issued that the elections held on August 8, were not conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the applicable law. The results are therefore invalid, null and void," Chief Justice Maraga had said, ordering a repeat within 60 days.

The IEBC now wants the Court to provide the full judgement in order to know where they can make improvements.