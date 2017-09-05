4 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Heavy Downpour Causes Massive Traffic Gridlock Along Makurdi-Lafia Highway

By Andrew Ajijah

A portion of the Makurdi-Lafia road has been divided into two along the Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

A witness, Ordue Igba, said the road was split due to a heavy downpour on Sunday night which opened up gorges and which was further compounded by an accident involving a truck which fell into a ditch.

This has led to a massive traffic snarl along the major link road.

The road, also known as Makurdi-Otukpo-Enugu road, is the major route linking eastern and North-central Nigeria.

Meanwhile, a passenger Dooshima Tyopene, who joined a Benue Links vehicle to Jos, from Makurdi, Monday afternoon told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that youth in the area have mobilised and are filling up the cracks in the road.

She said many vehicles, however, had to divert into bush parts to avoid being caught up in the traffic build-up.

