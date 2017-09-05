Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Provides Scholarship to Orphans, Less Privileged

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has called on parents to pay more attention to the education of their children.

She made the call at an event organised to present scholarships to 60 primary school pupils chosen from among the less-privileged and orphans to enable them complete their primary education with ease.

The event held in Daura, Katsina State on Monday.

Mrs. Buhari charged privileged Nigerians to make more contribution to the education of children, as the multiplier effect to the nation is enormous. She also called on parents to "show more interest and commitment in the education of their children, especially the girl-child, as education can transform the lives of the children, their parents and the whole country."

She described caring and support for the needy and the vulnerable in the society as her own calling, especially, she said, when it comes to education, which is a major and necessary tool for our development as a people. She invited other well-meaning Nigerians to join her, especially at this period of Eid-el-Adha, when Muslims are enjoined to show love and care for those on the lower rungs of the social ladder.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the scholarship to the children, while their mothers and caregivers were presented with food items.

The event was attended by the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, and wife of the Governor, Zakiyya Masari. They both commended the philanthropic efforts of Mrs. Buhari and urged other Nigerians to emulate her.

Mrs. Buhari later paid a visit to the maternity ward she is constructing for women at the Daura General Hospital and assessed the pace of work at the site.

It would be recalled that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the maternity ward was held on May 18.