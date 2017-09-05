The police in Kogi have killed a suspected notorious robber and kidnapper on their wanted list for many years, the Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, said in Lokoja on Monday.

Mr. Inalegwu said that the suspect, identified as Lukman, was killed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Obeiba, Ihima area of the state on Sunday afternoon.

He said the suspect was shot during an encounter with a team of SARS operatives.

Mr. Inalegwu said that Lukman was shot dead during a cross -fire with SARS men who came in from Abuja to arrest him.

He said that the suspect and some of his gang members on sighting the police team immediately opened fire on them, forcing the police officers to respond.

The commissioner said the police also arrested six suspected members of Lukman's gang.

Lukman, alias Commander, was among the armed men who attempted to assassinate Dino Melaye in his Ayetoro-Gbede home in April, Mr. Inalegwu said.

The suspect was declared wanted in connection with the crime by the police following confessional statements obtained from some suspects, he said.

Mr. Inalegwu said Lukman had been on the police wanted list for his alleged involvement in high profile crimes, including armed robbery and kidnapping.

His body was taken away by the police, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that some members of Lukman's gang who escaped arrest later regrouped to launch a violent attack on residents of the community.

Sources said the gang members destroyed a police post and a vehicle belonging to the Divisional Police Officer of the area on the premises.

The attackers also torched the palace of Obobanyi of Emani, Samuel Onimisi, and the private residence of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Ozigi Salami.

Mr. Inalegwu said the violence was quickly halted through the intervention of a combined team of soldiers and police officers who were drafted to restore order.

He said the security personnel were still in strategic positions in the town to maintain law and order.

(NAN)