4 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Restates Commitment to Fight Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption and other social vices which have hindered the development of the country.

Buhari made the pledge in Daura, Katsina State, on Monday when he received members of Daura Elders Committee who paid him a courtesy visit.

"We will not relent in our efforts to free this country from corrupt practices, insurgency and maladministration," he promised.

The president urged Nigerians to fear God and be just and fair in their public and private engagements.

He thanked members of the committee for the visit and added: "we are committed and determined to entrenching democratic values."

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Lawal Aliyu, told the president that they were at his house to felicitate with him and wish him well.

Aliyu, who holds the traditional title of Ubandoman Daura, said the committee had always prayed for the wellbeing of the president and Nigeria.

"We are happy that you are home and in high spirits," he said.

A member of the delegation, retired AlG Sani Ahmed, said the delegation comprised Islamic clerics, politicians ,women and youth leaders.

He said the entire people of Daura had been in a joyous mood since the safe return of the president from medical vacation in London.

Ahmed commended the president, especially with regard to his anti-corruption crusade, infrastructure development and economic empowerment programmes.

NAN reports that the ancient town of Daura has been in a joyous mood since the arrival of the president on Wednesday with many prominent personalities coming to greet him. (NAN)

Nigeria

Boko Haram Attacks Kill 223 in North-East Nigeria Since April - Amnesty

At least 223 people have been killed in Boko Haram attacks in North-east Nigeria since April, according to data compiled… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.