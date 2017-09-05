Nigeria: Tambuwal Visits Niger Republic President, Seeks Cooperation in Trade

Sokoto — Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Monday met with the President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou at the Presidential Palace in Niamey, the Niger Capital.

The two leaders discussed issues of cooperation and mutual benefit to their citizens.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tambuwal's spokesman Malam Imam Imam, made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

According to the statement, the two leaders discussed important issues that bothered on education, trade and cultural integration between Sokoto State and Niger Republic.

"Sokoto and Niger Republic have long standing cultural, religious and family ties. Governor Tambuwal's visit to the Palais De Presidence is meant to enhance these ties and also explore other important areas of cooperation like education and trade," the statement read.

It said Tambuwal will meet with Sokoto indigenes in Niger Republic and also meet with senior public officials and investors to explore areas of further cooperation.

The statement added that the Governor was accompanied to the visit to Niger Republic by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Bashir Garba, Chief of Staff Government House, Mukhtar Magori, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Mannir Dan'Iya among other officials.