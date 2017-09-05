5 September 2017

Nigeria: Troops Kill Several Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno

By Paul Obi

Abuja — As the military intensifies its onslaught against Boko Haram terrorists, troops under Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday ambushed the Islamic sect, resulting in casualties on the side of the sect in Banki, Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, explained that "the troops of Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) 21, on operation Lafiya Dole, deployed within the 21 Brigade Nigerian Army Area of Operations, at the early hours of September 4, 2017, laid a successful ambush on a suspected Boko Haram terrorists crossing point along Firgi- Banki Junction road, Borno State.

"The troops neutralised a large number of the Boko Haram terrorists, while other terrorists sustained gun shot wounds."

According to Usman, "The troops recovered the following items from the terrorists; 18 bicycles, 15 bags of grains, 17 gallons of grain, five empty gallons, six cutlasses, a sword, water bottles and pairs of slippers.

"It will be recalled that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, through the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, recently inaugurated the Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs).

"The teams are highly trained and well equipped groups injected into Operation Lafiya Dole with the mandate of securing the Main Supply Routes (MSRs) in addition to conducting limited clearance operations," he stated.

