Nigeria: Kogi Female Patient With Lassa Fever Dies in Edo

Lokoja — The female patient, Miss u, who was confirmed with Lassa fever, died yesterday in Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State.

The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja, Kogi State, had Sunday confirmed to journalists that they discovered a suspected that female patient with Lassa fever was admitted in the hospital.

However, the Head of Clinical Services (HCS) of FMC Lokoja, Dr. Jones Taiwo, said the patient had been transferred to Irrua Specialist Hospital for further test to confirm if her case was Lassa fever. He, however, said clinical tests carried out by FMC showed symptoms of Lassa fever on the patient.

Meanwhile, THISDAY gathered that the patient died yesterday in Irrua Specialist Hospital.

The brother to the deceased, Mr. Asipita Jimoh, also disclosed to journalists that Aisha, 18, died last Sunday.

He said his family was contacted on the development shortly after Aisha, a student of the Muslim Community Secondary School, Lokoja, gave up the ghost.

According to him, Aisha's sickness started about five days ago, adding that the lady was taken to the FMC in Lokoja from where she was transferred to Irrua.

"We lost our parents about two years ago and we have lost our sister again," Asipita lamented.

He said other members of the Jimoh's family would need medical assistance to stop the spread of the disease.

All efforts to speak with the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Audu, on the latest development proved abortive.