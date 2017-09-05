Nigeria: My Recovery an Act of God - Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday attributed his recent recuperation from ill-health to divine intervention, just as he assured Nigerians of his continuous commitment to serving the nation.

He said he returned to the country with renewed hope and strength to pursue policies that will improve the livelihood of the people and reposition Nigeria for good.

The president spoke in his home town, Daura, Katsina State when he received associations of farmers, businessmen, youths, elders and politicians from the state at his country home.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying: "Considering the challenges we are facing as a nation, we have been doing our best to provide sustainable solutions, and we will keep doing our best.

"I am happy you came here today and I am thankful for all the prayers. You are leaders of various groups at the grassroots, and you are closer to the people, so you understand these problems as well. We need your support".

In his remarks, the leader of the group of associations, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Daura (Zannan-Daura), said the president's return signaled God's interest in turning around the fortunes of the country.

"On behalf of all the elders here, we are grateful to God you returned alive, and in good health", he said.

Daura, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, said the president's life of patience, endurance and contentment was exemplary, praying that God would give him more strength and wisdom to lead the country.

Earlier, President Buhari received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and his entourage.

Ebonyi APC Holds Pro-Buhari Rally, Drums Support For His Second Term

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) yesterday in Abakaliki held a rally to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari's return from medical vacation as well as drum support for his second term in 2019.

The rally almost crippled business activities in the state with heavy human and vehicular traffic along Afikpo and old Enugu roads, among others.

Acting state APC chairman, Mr. Eze Nwachukwu, who addressed the rally, commended party faithful and other teeming supporters for turning out in their large numbers for the rally.

He said, "We thank God for the recovery of Mr. President from his sickness and successful return from medical vacation in London to resume his normal duty as president.

"The overwhelming crowd that attended the rally is a clear indication that Ebonyi is indeed an APC state and by massively attending this solidarity rally is another indication of the love Ebonyi people have for our president and his populist government.

"This is the third time APC in Ebonyi is organising this type of rally to demonstrate its love, support and loyalty for Buhari and APC led central government".

Nwachukwu said that the rally was also to drum support for the people - oriented programmes and policies of the present administration, stressing that the anti- graft war of the administration has redeemed the battered image of the country at the international community.

His words: "We have witnessed tremendous life-transforming programmes and policies which are impacting positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens, including job creation, economic repositioning, infrastructure, anti-graft and fight against insecurity, among others.

"We are calling for more support for Mr. President, while urging him to avail himself for 2019 to enable him consolidate on the many achievements so far recorded by his administration.

"We want to reiterate that Ebonyi is an APC state and that we pledge our unalloyed and unflinching support and loyalty to the President and Commander - in - Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria".

The rally was attended by the minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former governor of Ebonyi, Chief Martins Elechi, among other top party members.