Nigeria: Niger Delta Agitators - Quit Notice to Northerners, Yorubas Stands

Abuja — Niger Delta agitators have denied withdrawing their quit notice to Northerners and Yorubas from the South West resident in the coastal region, saying the October 1 ultimatum still stands.

They also stated that plans had been concluded to stage a mass protest in all Niger Delta States from September 12, warning that markets, schools and all other public institutions should not be opened.

Signatories to a statement issued at the end of a meeting to this effect include General Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteers; General Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors); Major-Gen Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters) and Major-Gen. Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters).

Others are Major-Gen Ibinabo Horsfall (Niger Delta Movement for Justice); Major-Gen Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters Network); Major-Gen. Inibeghe Adams (Niger Delta Freedom Mandate); Major-Gen Abiye Tariah (Niger Delta Development Network) and Major-Gen. Joshua Ebere for Renewed Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta.

Others include Major-Gen. Jeremiah Anthony (Movement for Actualization of Niger Delta Republic); Major Francis Okoroafor for Niger Delta Freedom Redemption Army and Colonel Nelson Okochi Walter.

The statement reads in parts: "The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has concluded arrangement for a mass protest that would take effect from 12th September, 2017 in all the states of the Niger Delta region.

"We have concluded plans and have the backing of over 500 groups, and we want to warn everyone that would not be part of the protest to stay indoors, all shops, markets, businesses, schools, parks and companies should remain locks as we cannot guarantee that the protest is going to be peaceful because we shall resist any attempt by security forces to destabilize the planned protest.

"Our Quit Notice remains valid, we have not withdrawn it. Our attention has been drawn to the publication in some national Newspapers of Friday 1st September, 2017 that we, the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators mandated one Chief Mike Loyibo of Pan Niger Delta Peoples' Congress (PNDPC) to withdraw quit notice on our behalf, we want to state here clearly that we did not at any point in time appoint or mandate anyone to withdraw any quit notice on our behalf neither did the self-acclaimed leader of PNDPC ever met with us or our representative to discuss any matter relating to quit notice".

The agitators continued: "Our quit notice stands. We cannot work with PNDPC or PANDEF. We want to use this opportunity to inform the general public that we stand by all our previous statements. The quit notice we issued to Northerners and Yorubas remain valid.

"As a matter of fact, our Strike Team are already prepared and positioned to start attack on oil facilities across the Niger Delta from September 10, 2017 in preparation for our planned declaration of Niger Delta Republic on October 1st, 2017".