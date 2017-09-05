Kenya's sensational poetic rapper King Kaka has blasted big name artistes for not doing enough to push for the growth of Kenya ' s music industry despite their successful musical careers.

In particular, the rapper, who never shies away from speaking his mind singled out Sauti Sol, Nameless and Redsan for blame.

King Kaka believes the said artistes haven't done enough in nurturing new talents to take after them, insisting that all they have done is help themselves.

The rapper has however lauded veteran rapper-cum-producer, Jua Cali, whom he credited for the emergence of several top tier artistes who are currently riding high in the game.

MUSIC INDUSTRY

King Kaka, who recently dropped his latest club banger Run Ting featuring Fena Gitu spoke in a video interview posted on his Facebook page.

"Sauti Sol are at the top, wao ndio number one nawa respect, I give them total respect but hawajasaidia industry wamejisaidia. Tusinyimane ukweli, kuna wale wengi wamesaidia lakini wao sidhani, King Kaka said.

When asked about Nameless, he said: "Nameless pia ako kwa hiyo list (of those musicians he alleges haven ' t helped the music industry). "Redsan sasa hata hajasaidia, amesaidia (Jose) Chameleone uko" he added.

However, his thoughts on Jua Cali ' s contributions to the game were warm "Jua Cali amesaidia, yeye ndio ameleta kina Mejja (a member of The Kansoul Group) na Calif kama yote. Nonini pia amesaidia.