4 September 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: City of Harare Procure 30 Refuse Collection Trucks

By Jeoffrey Ncube

City of Harare has procured a fleet of 30 refuse compactors and five rollers in a move that is aimed at recapitalizing the department of works to carryout its road rehabilitation and refuse collection mandate.

Speaking at the official launch of various pieces of equipment bought under the US$30 million loan facility on Monday, Harare Mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni said these vehicles the city was struggling to attend to its refuse collection duties, hence the need to recapitalize the department of works with new equipment.

"These vehicles were bought under US$30 million loan facility we accessed from local banks for the recapitalization of the city. Our roads are in bad shape principally because we have not had enough resources to attend to the road network. We have begun the recapitalization of the department of works to ensure availability of equipment," said Manyenyeni.

He added that for years Harare City Council has soldiered on with old fleet and the new fleet is expected to restore residents confidence and improve service delivery.

"For years we have soldiered on with old fleet but today mark the difference, as we unleash these pieces of equipment it is our fervent hope and desire that the millions of Harare residents will at least begin to talk positively about their city," said Manyenyeni.

In an interview with 263Chat, City of Harare Environment Management Committee chairperson, Councillor Hebert Gomba promised residents that a service level agreement with fuel suppliers will be put in place to ensure continuous supply of fuel.

"We are going to have a service level agreement with fuel suppliers so that we will continuously get the resources and partly we are going to get in touch with the Reserve Bank to make sure that local authorities a have readily available resources which they will be able to use to finance the procurement of petroleum resources," said Gomba.

