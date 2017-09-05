4 September 2017

Africa: Bloody Conversations - Talking to Girls About Their Bodies

We need to engage girls on health education in order to demystify menstrual-related myths and break down unwritten rules and societal taboos, many of which have harmful implications. By GUGU NONJINGE.

Research shows that underprivileged girls can miss up to 50 days of school per year due to lack of access to adequate feminine hygiene. Since the release of these statistics, hundreds of sanitary towel distribution programmes have been initiated to help keep young girls in school during their monthly cycles.

As a girl child and education advocate, I am in full support of these programmes and campaigns. I assert that the effectiveness of this type of activism must never be thwarted. However, more must be done to advocate for meaningful engagement with the issue at hand.

There is a huge gap for health education on puberty and adolescence. It is crucial that we engage girls on health education in order to demystify menstrual related myths and break down societal taboos.

Many cultures perpetuate myths relating to menstruation. For example, in some cultures, women and girls are told that during their menstrual cycle they should not bathe (or they will become infertile), touch a cow (or it will become infertile),...

