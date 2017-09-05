4 September 2017

Zimbabwe: Young People Should Attend Zanu-PF Interface Rallies - Mliswa

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Temba Mliswa talking to Grace Mugabe (file photo).
By Philemon Jambaya

Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (YARD) leader and Norton member of parliament, Temba Mliswa has sensationally urged all young people in the country to attend Zanu PF youth interface rallies for them to get an opportunity to interact with President Robert Mugabe.

Addressing the media during YARD's 5th full National Executive Council in Harare on Sunday, Mliswa said Zanu PF interface rallies are a platform for all young people to interact with President Mugabe and are only facilitated by the party's youth league for the benefit of everyone.

"Presidential interfaces are for all young people they are only facilitated by Zanu PF youth league" said Mliswa

The former Hurungwe west legislator challenged youths to take charge of the country's political processes by participating as candidates in the forthcoming 2018 elections.

Mliswa said opposition parties should have consulted him on the envisaged MDC Alliance claiming he has answers to elections in Zimbabwe as he won against both MDC-T and Zanu PF.

"I won against the MDC T in 2013 and recently I won against Zanu PF.

"Pamba pangu panofana kuzara kunge pe n'anga teaching people on how to win an elections" said Mliswa

Meanwhile, Mliswa poured cold water on rejoining Zanu PF saying he will only consider the option when the ruling party reforms and has a clear succession plan.

