Tanzania: Councillors Divided Over Road Grinder Worth Sh400 Mil

Shinyanga — Councillors in Shinyanga Municipal Council last week failed to endorse a move by a municipal committee on finance and economic affairs to deploy an expert, who would inspect a mechanical condition of a newly purchased grinder tractor.

The tractor, which was purchased at more than Sh400 million, has sparked a debate between councillors from the opposition and CCM.

The leader of opposition councillors in the municipal council, Mr Hamisi Omari, who doubles as Kitangiri councillor, said a report by the Controller Audit General indicated the tractor grader had mechanical problems and so it wouldn't operate efficiently and effectively.

He says that the finance committee is planning to reverse the report by the CAG on the poor mechanical condition of the tractor.

"The report by the CAG is final and that he had the mandate to inspect the tractor and provide a report over its mechanical condition which proved that it has a mechanical breakdown," he said

He said that the controversial tractor has sparked a debate between councilors from the opposition and those from the ruling party that it has left them divided.