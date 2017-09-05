Tanzania: UDSM Council Chair Fails to Meet PAC

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Public Account Committee (PAC) go through financial report and general performance of the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) due to failure by university council chairperson Mr Philemon Ngumbulu to appear before the committee.

The committee's chairperson Ms Naghenjwa Kaboyoka said it was breaching of parliamentary standing orders to debate over the state-owned varsity's finical report in absence of the chairperson.

"We can't continue with the meeting because the chairman of university council has failed to show up," she said, asked information of his whereabouts.

Ms Kaboyoka accused the University of failing to implement various directives issued by the Parliament and the office of Controller Auditor General (CAG).

"It's very discouraging to learn that such poor habit comes from the highly esteemed academic institution," she expressed.

However, Ms Kaboyoka didn't reveal the directives, which the Tanzania oldest university failed to implement.

She directed UDSM Vice Chancellor, Professor Rwekaza Mukandara to make sure the chairperson of the university's council appeared before the committee tomorrow.

"We have perused through your financial report and found numerous irregularities you must explain... tell the chairman that he must appear before the committee on Wednesday," ordered Ms Kaboyoka. Responding Prof Mukandara told the committee that the letter to summon them to the meeting didn't indicate that the chairperson was supposed to appear before the committee.

"The letter we received directed us over the list of officials that must appear before your committee, but the council's chairperson was not mentioned anywhere," he told chairperson of the committee.