5 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: UDSM Council Chair Fails to Meet PAC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Public Account Committee (PAC) go through financial report and general performance of the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) due to failure by university council chairperson Mr Philemon Ngumbulu to appear before the committee.

The committee's chairperson Ms Naghenjwa Kaboyoka said it was breaching of parliamentary standing orders to debate over the state-owned varsity's finical report in absence of the chairperson.

"We can't continue with the meeting because the chairman of university council has failed to show up," she said, asked information of his whereabouts.

Ms Kaboyoka accused the University of failing to implement various directives issued by the Parliament and the office of Controller Auditor General (CAG).

"It's very discouraging to learn that such poor habit comes from the highly esteemed academic institution," she expressed.

However, Ms Kaboyoka didn't reveal the directives, which the Tanzania oldest university failed to implement.

She directed UDSM Vice Chancellor, Professor Rwekaza Mukandara to make sure the chairperson of the university's council appeared before the committee tomorrow.

"We have perused through your financial report and found numerous irregularities you must explain... tell the chairman that he must appear before the committee on Wednesday," ordered Ms Kaboyoka. Responding Prof Mukandara told the committee that the letter to summon them to the meeting didn't indicate that the chairperson was supposed to appear before the committee.

"The letter we received directed us over the list of officials that must appear before your committee, but the council's chairperson was not mentioned anywhere," he told chairperson of the committee.

Tanzania

Four Jailed After People With Albinism Attacked

THE High Court of Tanzania, Sumbawanga Zone, has pronounced separate 18-year jail verdicts on three people, after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.