Tanzania: Lack of Improved Data Management System Could Reduce Donor Support - Govt

Dodoma — The government has warned that donors could reduce support to the health sector if public health facilities fail to improve a data management system.

This is after National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR)'s research established lack of key records at local public health facilities.

Speaking during a two-day zonal dissemination workshop organised by NIMR, monitoring and evaluation officer Enock Mhehe said most donors were not ready to inject their funds into health projects that lacked key data. The workshop, which ends today, has attracted regional medical officers and other key health workers from Kilimanjaro, Singida, Manyara, Arusha and the host Dodoma to deliberate on how best to address the data management challenge.

"Since 2014, the government introduced a good system of data collection and storage at all hospitals, health centres and dispensaries, but most of them have failed to comply with the system," he said.

However, the government has distributed computers to 730 health facilities to enable them to comply with a health information system.

NIMR chief research scientist and director of Information and Technology Communication, Dr Leonard Mboela, stressed a need for public health facilities to adopt a good system of data storage.

"Our research covered more than 80 health facilities in the country and it is sad to say that many hospitals do not keep records, especially on deaths and their causes," he noted.

He insisted that records on the deaths and their causes give health experts an opportunity to strategise the prevalence of killer diseases in specific areas.

According to him, research conducted by NIMR in July to September last year noted that only 247,976 deaths with relevant causes were recorded by various hospitals, health centres and dispensaries in the country in between 2006 and 2015.

He explained that from 2006 to 2015 malaria led by killing at least 28,219 people (12,75 per cent), followed by HIV/Aids 17,790 (8.04 per cent).