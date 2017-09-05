Photo: Nehanda Radio

Carnival Street party.

Mobile phone operator NetOne has partnered the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) for this year's Harare International Carnival, which is already underway.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Press briefing yesterday, NetOne public relations manager Mr John Nyashanu said they saw it fit to be part of the historic event that celebrates cultural diversity.

"Like this year's theme of the carnival One Love Our Unity, Our pride, we have decided to be part of the historic event and we want to bring people together through OneFusion," he said.

Mr Nyashanu said the carnival theme urges unity in the same way NetOne brings people together through OneFusion. Harare City Council and Air Force of Zimbabwe have also come on board. ZTA chief executive officer Mr Karikoga Kaseke said he was happy with progress registered so far. He said they have moved Samba Night to Friday because the Cubans requested for a delay.

"The Cubans have also the same dance called the Samba and they wanted to be part of the Samba Night. We have decided to move it to Friday night," he said.

He said some of the participating countries were already in Harare while others were on the way. Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi also said he was happy with progress and would update Cabinet today.

The Carnival ends on Sunday. A massive street party has been scheduled for Saturday.