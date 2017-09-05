Tanzania: Court Allow Police to Question Manji

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has allowed police to question a businessman, Yusuf Manji, and three other people on economic sabotage case facing them.

The decision was made by Principal Resident Magistrate, Mr Huruma Shaidi, on Sept 4. Mr Shaidi said the court reached the decision following a request from Zonal Criminal Officer (ZCO).

Other accused persons in the case are Deogratius Kisinda, Abdallah Sangey and Thobias Fwere.

"By allowing the police to interrogate the suspect we will be speeding up investigation, which is essential for the quick completion of the case," Mr Shaidi said.

The Principal Resident Magistrate said he handed the accused over to Corporal Dotto, whom he directed to make sure that they appear in court tomorrow.