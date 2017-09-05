4 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Court Allow Police to Question Manji

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has allowed police to question a businessman, Yusuf Manji, and three other people on economic sabotage case facing them.

The decision was made by Principal Resident Magistrate, Mr Huruma Shaidi, on Sept 4. Mr Shaidi said the court reached the decision following a request from Zonal Criminal Officer (ZCO).

Other accused persons in the case are Deogratius Kisinda, Abdallah Sangey and Thobias Fwere.

"By allowing the police to interrogate the suspect we will be speeding up investigation, which is essential for the quick completion of the case," Mr Shaidi said.

The Principal Resident Magistrate said he handed the accused over to Corporal Dotto, whom he directed to make sure that they appear in court tomorrow.

Tanzania

Four Jailed After People With Albinism Attacked

THE High Court of Tanzania, Sumbawanga Zone, has pronounced separate 18-year jail verdicts on three people, after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.