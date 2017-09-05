Tanzania: Residents Storm Oil Factory in Morogoro

Dar es Salaam — Some Morogoro residents on Monday marched to Maproco Oil Company in an attempt to force the management to employ them.

The residents broke into the factory compounds before they were dispersed by the police, according to reports.

This came just a day after Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa tour of the factory.

During the tour, the PM urged Morogoro residents to engage in sunflower farming to capitalise on the factory's demand for the product.

He also called upon Tanzanians in general to use locally manufactured goods in order to promote local producers and protect internal industries.

This, he said, will enable the fifth phase government attain its ambitious goal of transforming the country into an industrial economy.

The director of Abood Companies, which owns Moproco, Mr Abdulaziz Abood, promised to revive his soap industry by January next year so as to offer employment opportunities.

"I will give priority to women when it comes to employment followed by young men because former have always been asking me to employ them," said Mr Abood.