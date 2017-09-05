4 September 2017

South Africa: Driver On School Run Arrested for Speeding, Being Over the Limit

A Beaufort West taxi driver was three times over the alcohol limit when he was arrested while ferrying a group of children to school on Monday morning, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

The 49-year-old man was caught on the N1, between Nelspoort in the Central Karoo and Beaufort West, doing 111km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Officers who conducted a breathalyser test on him found that he registered 0.98mg/1 000ml.

The legal limit is 0.24mg/1 000ml.

Africa said the man was taken into custody at the Beaufort West police station. He explained that traffic officials paid particular attention to scholar transport when the school run is underway in the morning and afternoon.

Three other speedsters were arrested in the Beaufort West area over the weekend, including another taxi driver doing 135km/h in a 100km/h zone with a fully-loaded taxi on Saturday.

The taxi driver did not have the public driving permit required to transport passengers.

Africa said traffic officials had conducted breath tests on 2 102 drivers, at 24 roadblocks across the province, over the weekend.

A driver in Caledon had registered a level of 1.28mg of alcohol per 1 000 ml - five times the legal limit - said Africa in a statement released later on Monday.

