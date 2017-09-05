5 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sex, Gender and the Race to the Top - On the National Quest for a Woman President

analysis By Philile Ntuli

Never in our national political history has the prospect of a female head of state captured the imagination of public discourse as it has in recent times. Neither has its realisation been as real a possibility as it is currently. The anticipation has also sparked widespread interest in the role of sex and gender in public, political life.

Two main views prevail. Many argue that seating a woman at the highest office will demonstrate and confirm the gains that South Africa has made towards the emancipation of women, and lead to further gender transformation. Others say that women in positions of power - be it in politics, in public, or in the private sector - have done little to nothing to advance the collective status of women in society.

These opposing views raise two main questions. The first probes the consequences, for women as a group, of increasing gender representation in decision-making and executive positions. Consequently, the second would ask why this should even matter.

Perhaps the first place to start in engaging this discourse is by making distinctions between 'sex' and 'gender', and the implications therein for policy decisions regarding the socio-economic empowerment of women.

Sex refers to the...

