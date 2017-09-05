4 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Reports On Diamond, Tanzanite, to Be Handed This Week

By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — Two committees formed by the Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai to investigate tanzanite and diamond business are expected to present their reports on Wednesday, the Parliament said in a statement released on Monday.

The two teams which were given 30 days to complete their job have done so and Mr Ndugai will receive the reports in a brief function planned at the Parliament grounds before handing them to the Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa.

The event is part of the activities scheduled for the sessions which are starting on Tuesday.

"The brief event to receive the reports on tanzanite and diamond probe will also be attended by other national leaders and it will be broadcasted through Bunge TV channel," stated the statement issued by the public relations office.

Three bills will also be read in all three stages during the two-week sessions.

These include the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendment) No.3 Bill 2017; The Railways Bill 2017 and The Medical, Dental and Allied Health Professionals Bill 2016.

The Parliament is also expected to ratify five protocols and conventions during the sessions.

On Tuesday, seven newly appointed special-seats MPs from the opposition Civic United Front (CUF) will be sworn in to replace their colleagues who were kicked out of the party which is still going through crisis.

During the sessions, a total of 125 questions are expected to be answered while 16 others will be asked straight to the Prime Minister on Thursdays.

