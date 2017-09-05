Tanzania: Some Regions to Experience Dry Spell - TMA

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has predicted that there will be a dry season in a period between October and December is some parts of the country.

According to TMA Director General, Dr Agnes Kijazi Coast, Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro regions are expected to experience dry spells for three months beginning next month.

However, normal rains are expected in the northern part of the country with the likelihood of heavy rains towards December 2017.

Farmers have been advised to start preparing their farms and plant quick maturing crops to capitalize on the wet season in some parts of the country.

Local and relevant authorities such as disaster management and public health units are advised to take appropriate measures to minimize negative impacts of the expected rains.