Tanzania: CCM, Chadema Rivalry During Launch of Health Initiative

Dar es Salaam — The CMM vs Chadema political rivalry was at play today, September 04, during the launch of free medical care cover for the elderly in Ubungo municipality.

The rivalry which was played down by the Chadema side started when a CCM cadre was trying to publicly take credit for the initiative that will see the elderly access free healthcare without much inconveniences.

Ubungo District CCM secretary Salum Kali said, when he was given an opportunity to speaking during the event that the launching of the initiative was part of the implementation of the CCM 2015-2020 Manifesto and that "all the others present here are just hangers-on..."

He added "CCM under Dr Magufuli recognizes the role played by the elders for the nation, regardless of their political affiliation," he said.

The Ubungo Municipality is under the rule of the main opposition party, Chadema.

Mr Kali's comments seemed, clearly, directed to Ubungo Mayor Boniface Jacob who was elected through the Chadema ticket. He attended the even as Ubungo Mayor and was seated at the main table next to the minister for Health Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

Mr Kali suggested that CCM had just hired the Mayor to implement the initiative under the CCM manifesto, insisting that the opposition leader and his political party (Chadema) did not play any part in preparing the initiative.

"As I said, this initiative was firstly introduced by CCM and it is being implemented under CCM national leadership, thus others are just here to witness and show support," he said.

As Mr Kali spoke Mr Jacob laughed, shaking his head. He however, played down the rival's quip. He did not address Kali's comments in his speech. He said instead "As Ubungo Mayor, I am in charge of every single development project conducted in the district,"

He added "Therefore, I indeed acknowledge that the initiative is part of the government's commitment to reform healthcare in the country. I take this opportunity to thank the government for coming up with the initiative," he said.

Launching the initiative Ms Mwalimu heaped praise on President John Magufuli saying the fifth government was fully committed to improve healthcare services delivery to its people.

She stated "When Dr Magufuli was forming his cabinet he made reforms by including the elderly department in the ministry of Health to signify government's commitment to address challenges facing the aged," she said.

The playout of the rivalry at the event today was just an extension of propaganda war that started in social media regarding the initiative. On Facebook and in Twitter both CCM and Chadema members and fans have not been shy to reclaim the initiative as theirs