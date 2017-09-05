4 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Four Public Servants Face PCCB Wrath Over Sh68 'Ghost' Pay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Sauwa Ssauwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma — Four officials from Bariadi District Council in Simiyu Region are being investigated by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) for allegedly spending Sh68 million for paying salaries to ghost workers.

Bariadi District Council executive director, Mr Abdallah Marela, told members of the Parliament's Local Government Accounts Committee (Laac) that the anomaly was discovered in the 2015/16 financial statements.

For his part, the Simiyu Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Jumanne Sagini, said after he learnt that there are ghost workers he sent his officers for verification.

"We are serious in this... we have already issued a directive that school heads and work place supervisors where this anomaly will be discovered must be stripped of their positions," said Mr Sagini.

Tanzania

Four Jailed After People With Albinism Attacked

THE High Court of Tanzania, Sumbawanga Zone, has pronounced separate 18-year jail verdicts on three people, after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.