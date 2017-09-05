Tanzania: Four Public Servants Face PCCB Wrath Over Sh68 'Ghost' Pay

Dodoma — Four officials from Bariadi District Council in Simiyu Region are being investigated by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) for allegedly spending Sh68 million for paying salaries to ghost workers.

Bariadi District Council executive director, Mr Abdallah Marela, told members of the Parliament's Local Government Accounts Committee (Laac) that the anomaly was discovered in the 2015/16 financial statements.

For his part, the Simiyu Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Jumanne Sagini, said after he learnt that there are ghost workers he sent his officers for verification.

"We are serious in this... we have already issued a directive that school heads and work place supervisors where this anomaly will be discovered must be stripped of their positions," said Mr Sagini.