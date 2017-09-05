Photo: Daily News

Tanzanian student Rahma Ramadhan Masele, centre, from Feza Girls Secondary School in Dar es Salaam celebrates with her friends after emerging the best junior speaker in a debating competition under the World Scholars Cup theme in South Africa.

A Tanzanian Form One student at Feza Girls Secondary School in Dar es Salaam, Ms Rahma Ramadhan Masele, has emerged the best junior speaker in a recent debating competition dubbed World Scholars Cup, held in Cape Town, South Africa. She triumphed over 499 participants from 50 countries from various part of the world.

The victory qualifies her and her teammates to participate in the World Scholars Cup finale slated for Yale University in the United States of America.

The World Scholar's Cup (WSC) is an international team academic programme that was founded by Daniel Berdichevsky, DemiDec's president, in 2006. The World Scholar's Cup has attracted what it calls "a global community of future scholars and leaders", and seeks to "discover strengths and skills you never knew you had."

It focuses on bringing students from different cultures together to discuss issues and ideas relevant to today and the future.

Each World Scholar's Cup Regional Round consists of four main events: the Scholar's Challenge, Collaborative Writing, The Team Debate, and the Scholar's Bowl. Besides the four main events, it features additional activities.

The activities are both social and academic, and strive to solidify the community aspect of the World Scholar's Cup. A Feza Schools official says the institution encourages debating competitions and has taken several initiatives not only at participating in International competitions but also organizes national competitions.

So far Feza Schools have hosted Mwalimu Nyerere Debate Championships and also organizes Africa Open Schools Debate Championships.

Speaking on debate competitions, the Managing Director of Feza schools, Mr Ibrahim Yunus, spoke on the importance of critical thinking and public communication skills in reasoning with the challenges of Africa, Tanzania in particular.

He urged participants not to be swayed by the inclination to prove their opponents wrong, but rather to listen more. "Often times, people think debating is about arguing or proving someone wrong.

So people ignore the most important aspect, which is listening attentively and being able to contemplate and hence come up with relevant counter argument," Mr Yunus said, adding: "When shaping future leaders, debating helps them to search for right and relevant knowledge, analyze and synthesize the knowledge and put it in terms that is understandable and convincing to the listeners.

Victorious Rahma remarked: "I am very honoured to have represented my country very well. Apart from debating, we also had an opportunity to show our Tanzanian culture to all the guests who came to the competition.

"I was very happy to be announced the best speaker, and it has encouraged me to work even harder to achieve more. I want to thank my teachers for their deep training and giving me this great opportunity."

Rahma and her teammates are now working hard to show the same great performance in their competitions at Yale University in USA. Between June 13 and 17, another contest held in the US brought together 1,200 secondary school students from more than 73 countries.

Twenty-two students from Feza who represented Tanzania were in the US for the five-day Genius Olympiad Competition. Rashidi Kikwete (a son of former President Jakaya Kikwete) and Abdulrazack Mkamiya won gold medals in the Arts category while Abdalah won in the short film category.

Feza Girls High School also emerged best in the latest Form Six examination results realized by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA).