Photo: Nehanda Radio

Carnival Street party.

Revellers will have a tough time deciding on which event to attend this Friday when the Harare International Carnival gets into full swing as three shows are lined up for the day.

Friday night will see the Carnival night, featuring the much hyped about Samba girls from Brazil performing alongside a Cuban group which is also into Samba while elsewhere there will be a Zimdancehall Festival at the Harare gardens and a Rhumba night at the private lounge.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive, Karikoga Kaseke told a press conference in Harare the Samba night had been moved from Thursday to accommodate the girls from Cuba, who were only expected into the country either on Thursday evening or Friday morning who would also want to be part of the occassion.

"They made a request and we have accepted that request to make sure that the Cuban girls are also part of the Samba night, remember Samba is also a Cuban dance," Kaseke said.

He said that there were three equally anticipated shows on one night and that was good for the carnival spirit.

"Friday the 8th is when our youngsters will be entertained in our Zimdancehall Fiesta at Harare gardens and also we have the Rhumba night. The events will not clash because the Zimdancehall audience is not the same audience that will go to the Rhumba night," he said.

Kaseke also revealed that Jamaican dancehall artist, Bennie Man, who recently held shows in Harare and Bulawayo, will return to Harare to take part in the carnival concert, which will be held for the first time and will run from 7 pm to 12 mid-day the following day.

The concert, Kaseke said, will be a battle of the Limpopo as the best of Zimbabwean music industry will square off with the cream of South African music.

"Last year the people were dispersed when they still wanted to have fun because we had sought clearance until 7:00 pm and the police did not have enough manpower. This time around it will be till the next morning," he said.

More than 20 participants from outside the country have confirmed participation at the carnival with Burundi, China, Cuba, Portugal, Jamaica and Ghana coming for the first time.

The street party will be on September 9 starting from Fourth Street at 8.00 am, with participants marching along Jason Moyo and ending at the open space between the Harare International Conference Centre and Interpol offices.

This would be followed by a music concert at the same grounds where people will be treated to some free music from