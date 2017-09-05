4 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: UDOM Eyes Chinese for One of Its Courses

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

CHINESE will soon become one of the five compulsory foreign languages for the undergraduate international relations course at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), a move that aims to widen the scope of opportunities for future graduates.

This was disclosed here over the weekend by UDOM Deputy Vice Chancellor -Academic, Research and Consultancy Prof Peter Msofe, saying UDOM had already submitted proposals for a review of the International Relations programme to the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) to that end.

"We're waiting for approval from TCU to start the new programme in the next academic year," the don told the 'Daily News' shortly after opening the third Chinese Bridge Proficiency Competition for foreign students organised by Confucius Institute at UDOM.

According to Prof Msofe, the higher learning institution requires a student who is pursuing Bachelor of Arts (BA) in international relations to pursue two out of six compulsory languages.

Other compulsory languages are Kiswahili, Arabic, Japanese, Korean and English, which is also the medium of instruction.

First Secretary in Chinese Embassy, Mr Liu Yun, welcomed the move, saying students who would pursue Chinese stood to benefit from a number of opportunities, including scholarships to China and employment in Chinese companies in the country.

"This will also help graduates who will start businesses and travel to China for business purposes," the envoy said. Mr Yun noted that Confucius Institute had been playing a key role in enhancing bilateral relations between Tanzania and China.

