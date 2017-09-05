4 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Resorts to Radio to Explain Land Amendment Bill

Photo: Daily Monitor
President Yoweri Museveni

President, Yoweri Museveni is set to begin a radio education campaign on the contentious Land Amendment Bill and related land matters.

The countrywide campaign, according to a State House statement, that was released on Sunday; will start in Kabale sub-region, where the president will be hosted on Voice of Kigezi radio starting at 7:00 pm on Monday.

He will on Tuesday go to Mbarara, before travelling to Kabarole and Hoima and Mubende and Masaka districts to address citizens via various radio stations.

The President is expected to field questions from listeners.

According to the statement, he will be accompanied by Land Minister Betty Amongi and Attorney General, Mr William Byaruhanga.

This comes on the heels of the controversy that was sparked by the Constitution Amendment Bill that was tabled before Parliament, seeking to amend Article 26 of the Constitution relating to the acquisition of private property by government.

The amendment proposes that where the owner of property or any person having interest in or right over property objects to the compensation awarded under the law made under clause (2)(b), the government or local government shall deposit with court for the property owner or any person having an interest in or right over the property, the compensation awarded for the property, and the government or local government shall take possession of the property pending determination by the court of any dispute relating to compensation.

The proposed amendment has attracted widespread condemnation from the public, including religious leaders and civil society organisations among others.

Recently, National Resistance Movement legislators, during a meeting with President Museveni, the party chairman, reportedly rejected the proposed law in its current form.

The party caucus set up a committee chaired by Vice President Kiwanuka Ssekandi to scrutinise the Bill.

