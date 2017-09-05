Photo: Moses Ndhaye/The Monitor

Emmanuel Ssebulime, right, and Mark Lameck Balagadde address journalists.

A group of gangsters comprising men and women who are currently involved in various petty and serious criminal activities in and around Kampala City are seeking audience with the Inspector General of Police, General Kale Kayihura to be rehabilated.

Group members led by a one Emmanuel Ssebulime say, they want to be rehabilitated and get reintegrated into the community.

They say that aspiration cannot be attained without help from police because of their criminal record.

"We want to have a special meeting with the Inspector General of Police. And in this meeting, we do not need journalists or other people to attend. We need him a lone to freely confess our crime record to," Mr Ssebulime said.

Mr Ssemulime told journalists on Monday at Katwe Primary School, in Katwe, Makindye Division that over 200 youth are engaged in crime.

He said that if they are "handled properly", the crime rate in Kampala will significantly reduce.

"We are ready to meet him if he gives us time," he said.

He said the group is operates around Queens Way, Nakivubo Blue Primary School, Usafi Market, Clock Tower, Katwe Kinyoro among other areas.

He said group members utilise heavy traffic jams to snatch phones, and bags among valuables from motorist and sometimes pedestrians.

He said they want to be given a permanent location where they can be convene and mobilise their colleagues to abandon the vice.

"We are also ready to provide information on how police officers are conniving with us to commit crimes," Mr Ssebulime said.