5 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bugesera Sacks Head Coach Kanyankore After Two Months

By Damas Sikubwabo

Gilbert 'Yaoundé' Kanyankore has become the first coach to lose his job even before the new season gets underway after being sacked by Azam Rwanda Premier League side, Bugesera FC.

The veteran trainer, formerly in charge of Rayon Sports, SC Kiyovu, Vital'O of Burundi and APR FC, was relieved of his duties just two months after signing a new one-year contract.

However, what is ironical is that the Burundian tactician was only unveiled to the fans, along with the new signings, just on Sunday in Nyamata and was sacked a day later.

Kanyankore first signed for the Nyamata-based side on March 17 to replace Vincent Mashami, who had resigned to take over as Amavubi assistant coach.

Bugesera FC Secretary General Silas Mbonigaba told Times Sport on Monday that they decided to terminate Kanyankore's contract because he has failed to fulfill certain clauses.

"The club has begun the search for a new head coach, but in the meantime, the assistant coach (Maurice 'Maso' Nshimiyimana) will be acting as the interim head coach until the club finds a suitable replacement," said Mbonigaba.

Ally Bizumungu is being tipped to take over for a second spell. Last season, Bugesera finished fifth in the 16-team league table standing with 50 points from 13 wins, 11 draws and six defeats.

Bugesera FC started pre-season training on Monday and they will begin the campaign against Amagaju FC on October 1.

