Egypt/Uganda: 'Only' 70,000 to Watch Egypt-Uganda

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor
Uganda’s Miya, left, will face Egypt’s Hegazy at Borg El Arab stadium tonight.
By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — Tuesday's 2018 World Cup qualifying clash between Egypt and Uganda will not be watched by a capacity at the Borg Al Arab stadium as the Egyptian FA opted to cap the number of fans.

The stadium, owned by the Egyptian Army and opened in 2007, sits a crowd of 86,000. "We were informed that only 70,000 will be allowed access to the stadium," Fufa president Moses Magogo told Daily Monitor in Alexandria.

During their previous home World Cup qualifying game against Ghana, up to 85,000 were allowed into the stadium for the game which Egypt won 2-0.

Back then, the Egyptian FA rejected Ghanaian requests for special security procedures after reports that fans were planning to attack Avram Grant, the then-Ghana coach, because he is an Israelite.

"We have not received any special requests from Uganda but we are restricting the numbers for any eventualities," Egypt FA executive director Tharwat Sweilam told a local TV station, DMC Sports.

Also, in 2012, at least 74 people were killed in clashes between rival fans following a football match in the Egyptian city of Port Said.

Scores were injured as fans - reportedly armed with knives - invaded the pitch after a match between top-tier clubs al-Masry and al-Ahly.

Two years ago, 22 people died as thousands of fans tried to force their way into a Cairo football stadium to watch a game between Zamalek and ENBI.

The interior ministry here had restricted to 10,000 the number of spectators allowed into the stadium, and tickets quickly ran out.

BORG AL ARAB

STADIUM PROFILE

Location: Borg Al Arab, Egypt

Capacity: 86,000

Record attendance: 85,000 (Egypt vs Ghana)

Field size : 105 by 70 metres (115 by 77 yd)

Surface: Grass

