Kenya: Sofapaka's Kasumba Eyes League's Golden Boot Award

Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba has set his sights on winning the SportPesa Premier League's Golden Boot award and become only the second Ugandan to attain the honour after Dan Sserunkuma.

Kasumba, who has scored six goals in the last five matches played by his team. Ulinzi's Stephen Waruru currently leads the race for the season's Golden Boot award with 11 goals so far.

And Kasumba is optimistic of surpassing Waruru's tally to emulate the feat achieved by Sserunkuma who scored 16 goals for Gor Mahia to claim Golden Boot Award in 2014 season.

"I'm capable of shaking the net and I have proved it since I arrived at Sofapaka from Sports Club Villa (in Uganda). I came here to score goals and that's what I will do as long as I will continue being fielded," Kasumba said. "It's only a matter of time before I catch up with him (Waruru) and even overtake him."

Kasumba was speaking on Monday at Sofapaka's monthly awards ceremony in which he was honoured as the club's top scorer, and also as joint best player alongside his compatriot Rodgers Aloro.

Ageless midfielder Hillary Echesa was honoured in absentia as the runner-up for the best player while. Echesa travelled to his rural home to attend his brother's funeral. The whole squad won bagged the Fair Play Award.

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa said the new awards scheme introduced by the club will go a long way in motivating the players to perform better as they seek to reclaim the title they won in 2009 on their debut at the top-flight league.

"We are in contention for the title and the awards are the best thing to have happened at the club. I thank the club's management for the noble initiative," said Ssimbwa.

Kasumba received Sh30,000 for emerging the club's top. He also shared Sh30,000 with Aloro for emerging joint best player. Echesa is entitled to Sh20,000. As a goodwill gesture, Kasumba and Aloro said they would share part of the money with fellow players and coaches.

"I'm donating part of the cash to players for the reason that I wouldn't have emerged one of the best players without their support. The award came out of team work and I thank my team mates for their support," said Aloro.